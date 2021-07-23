THE PLO ARE JUST CONSPIRATORS AGAINST MUSLIM DEMOCRACY:





In the absence of much-needed answers, the PA's security services have been abusing and detaining demonstrators calling for justice and for PA leader Mahmoud Abbas to step down. Reports continue to emerge detailing the abuse of protesters at the hands of the PA's security services.





The demonstrations caught the world's attention, and for a brief period, the PA's reputation shifted from being lauded as a pragmatic partner for peace, to a repressive authority wielding violence. Though the link between the PA's violence and international funding is glaringly absent in much commentary.





The PA's latest action shows a cornered leadership, one that is resorting to extreme aggression out of its desperation to cling on to power"

The PA's response towards the Palestinian people was noticeably devoid of any attempt to act as a responsible state. Besides the contempt shown towards Banat's grieving family, the PA's Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh personally made calls to a detained demonstrator, offering what was seen as an empty apology.





"His apology is not accepted, because he promised accountability and we did not see any accountability," Ubai Aboudi, a Palestinian-American activist asserted.





Some days later, with full knowledge that its last vestiges of "authority" may unravel at the hands of the Palestinian people, Fatah called for a rally in support of Abbas and his policies, against a backdrop of purported concern over the Israeli colonisation of Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah.





Unlike the demonstrations calling for Banat's murder, the Fatah rally would have gone unnoticed had it not been for the aggressive public relations spectacle orchestrated by the PA's official news agency, Wafa, in covering an event whose main purpose was to bestow legitimacy upon Abbas. According to PA propaganda, thousands of supporters attended, though the photos testify to the contrary.



