"THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. IT'S NOT EVEN PAST.":

Before the University of Mississippi terminated Dr. Garrett Felber, an anti-racist history professor, his public criticisms of its ties to the private-prison industry drew concern from administrators on campus who had monitored social-media activities, emails this publication obtained show.





After news of Felber's termination broke in December 2020, Provost Noel Wilkin said it was because the history department chair, Noell Wilson, had "lost confidence that an untenured faculty member would act in good faith and be responsive to her repeated efforts to help him succeed." But the historian claimed his termination was retaliation for his activism, his criticisms of administrators' focus on appeasing wealthy donors, and the university's role in mass incarceration. Yesterday, Felber's lawyers announced a settlement with the university.





"I was terminated because of my public statements, including legitimate criticisms of the university. Rather than go to court and seek reinstatement, I have chosen to move on and continue my work from a position outside this university," Felber said in a statement yesterday with the Mississippi Center For Justice.





Emails this reporter obtained in 2020 show that top-level UM officials were indeed concerned with the history professor's public comments, including at a 2019 prison abolition conference, which the now-editor of the Mississippi Free Press had covered. At the Dec. 5, 2019, Making and Unmasking Mass Incarceration Conference, Felber drew a line between the university's history of slavery, its hand in the creation of the slave plantation-like Parchman Prison and one celebrated instructor's financial ties to a private-prison corporation.