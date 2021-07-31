July 31, 2021
"THE PAST IS NEVER DEAD. IT'S NOT EVEN PAST.":
Emails Show UM Officials' Concern Over Fired Historian Criticizing Private Prison Ties (ASHTON PITTMAN, JULY 30, 2021, Mississippi Free Press)
Before the University of Mississippi terminated Dr. Garrett Felber, an anti-racist history professor, his public criticisms of its ties to the private-prison industry drew concern from administrators on campus who had monitored social-media activities, emails this publication obtained show.After news of Felber's termination broke in December 2020, Provost Noel Wilkin said it was because the history department chair, Noell Wilson, had "lost confidence that an untenured faculty member would act in good faith and be responsive to her repeated efforts to help him succeed." But the historian claimed his termination was retaliation for his activism, his criticisms of administrators' focus on appeasing wealthy donors, and the university's role in mass incarceration. Yesterday, Felber's lawyers announced a settlement with the university."I was terminated because of my public statements, including legitimate criticisms of the university. Rather than go to court and seek reinstatement, I have chosen to move on and continue my work from a position outside this university," Felber said in a statement yesterday with the Mississippi Center For Justice.Emails this reporter obtained in 2020 show that top-level UM officials were indeed concerned with the history professor's public comments, including at a 2019 prison abolition conference, which the now-editor of the Mississippi Free Press had covered. At the Dec. 5, 2019, Making and Unmasking Mass Incarceration Conference, Felber drew a line between the university's history of slavery, its hand in the creation of the slave plantation-like Parchman Prison and one celebrated instructor's financial ties to a private-prison corporation.
How Much Did the History of American Chattel Slavery Shape William Faulkner's Absalom, Absalom!? (W. Ralph Eubanks, 7/30/21, litHub)
Yet Absalom, Absalom! is a novel about history, and it is the South's history of slavery and miscegenation--and the shame sometimes associated with that history--that contributed to the destruction of the Sutpen family. Thomas Sutpen may be framed in the narrative as a man with no past, but he is actually a man with a hidden past, and Charles Bon stands as evidence of that past. Cleanth Brooks believed that Faulkner saw "the past as a living force in the present, a force that molds our sense of the present." So the past can never be escaped.That is why the narrative of Absalom, Absalom! is propelled by history's ghosts, by what is hidden. Like the ghosts of history of the American South Faulkner confronts in Absalom, Absalom!, the history of American universities is tied to the institution of slavery, which once only had a ghostlike presence but now is real and present. Given Faulkner's belief that the past is a living force in the present, slavery at the University of Mississippi is something that we must now examine in its connection with the narrative of Absalom, Absalom! At the University of Mississippi, as well as at Harvard, where Quentin Compson tells the story of the Sutpen family to his Canadian roommate, Shreve McCannon, slavery was used to raise buildings, maintain campuses, and enhance institutional wealth. As Craig Steven Wilder notes in his book Ebony & Ivy--a study of the intertwined history of slavery, race, and higher education--American colleges and universities also "trained the personnel and cultivated the ideas that accelerated and legitimated the dispossession of Native Americans and the enslavement of Africans. Modern slavery required the acquiescence of scholars and the cooperation of academic institutions."The connection between Faulkner's fiction and the slaves who helped build the University of Mississippi helps us see a new narrative that is evolving about Faulkner, slavery, and the University of Mississippi. In particular, the direct link between Faulkner's Rowan Oak and a group of slaves that constructed the University of Mississippi evokes questions about how Faulkner constructed the relationship between Charles Bon and Henry Sutpen in Absalom, Absalom!, a relationship that has the University of Mississippi as a backdrop. Whether or not Faulkner had knowledge of the connections between the University of Mississippi and slavery, this new narrative twist makes us look at this relationship--as well as its historical context--in a new light. As noted earlier, Faulkner famously withheld information to propel his narratives.
But a reading of Absalom, Absalom! alongside historical records from the University of Mississippi and Rowan Oak leads to the question of whether Faulkner constructed historical parallels in his narrative that we are only now able to see through new historical evidence, particularly since it has only been in the last 25 years that we have begun to realize that American colleges and universities were not passive beneficiaries of the institution of slavery.
