THE MOST HILARIOUS DEFENSE OF THE INSURRECTION...:

Former President Donald Trump pressured his incoming acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen to declare that the election was corrupt in an attempt to help Republican members of Congress try to overturn the election result, according to notes of a December 2020 call Trump held with Rosen and acting deputy attorney general Richard Donoghue.





Donoghue provided the House Oversight Committee with his contemporaneous notes from the December 27 call Trump held with Rosen and Donoghue, who took over the top spots at DOJ in the final weeks of Trump's presidency following the resignation of Attorney General William Barr.





During the call, Trump pressured Rosen and Donoghue to falsely declare the election "illegal" and "corrupt" even after the Justice Department had not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud.

"Just say that the election was corrupt + leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen," Trump said on the call, according to Donoghue's notes.