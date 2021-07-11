July 11, 2021
THE GREALISH CUP:
Argentina Beats Brazil 1-0 to Win Copa America, 1st Major Title in 28 Years (Reuters, July 11, 2021)
Brazil piled on the pressure in an exciting second half but even with five strikers on the field they could not get an equalizer against an Argentine defense protected by the outstanding Rodrigo De Paul."First, we have to congratulate our opponents especially for the first half when they neutralized us," Brazilian defender Thiago Silva said."In the second half, there was no contest -- only one team tried to play football, the other just wasted time as we knew they would. It's not an excuse, we didn't do what we had to, principally in the first half."Argentina's win was a particular triumph for Barcelona striker Messi, who picked up his first-ever title in a blue-and-white shirt after more than a decade of club and individual honors.The Argentine players surrounded their captain at the final whistle. Goalkeeper Emilian Martinez celebrated what he called a Maracanazo, a remarkable win at the famous Rio stadium."I'm speechless," he said. "I knew my dream would come true, and where better than the Maracanazo and giving the title to the best in the world and fulfilling his dream."
A comedy classic of flopping any time an opponent came within a yard half the time and actually getting spiked brutally the other half.
