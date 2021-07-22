July 22, 2021
THE GND IS TOO CAUTIOUS:
Germany can fulfil entire energy demand with renewables in 10-15 years - report (Charlotte Nijhuis 22 July 2021, Renew Economy)
Germany's entire energy demand can be met through renewable energies alone within the next ten to fifteen years, according to a new report by the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW Berlin).The prerequisite for this is that German expansion targets for both wind and solar energy are greatly increased, the authors write.Onshore wind power will play a particularly important role, according to DIW, which is also calling for the expansion of wind farms - especially in the south of the country."100 percent renewable energies are technically possible and economically efficient - and above all urgently needed to be able to achieve the European climate protection goals," says Claudia Kemfert, Head of the Energy, Transport, Environment Department at DIW Berlin.According to the calculations, not only the electricity demand, but the entire energy demand in this country could be secured with renewables.
We'll all be approaching it by 2030.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 22, 2021 12:00 AM
