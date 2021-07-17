July 17, 2021
THE DESANTIS FLU:
1 in 5 new COVID-19 cases last week came from Florida, health official says (Matt Papaycik, Jul 16, 2021, AP)
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S. is becoming "a pandemic of the unvaccinated." [...]Four states accounted for 40% of new cases last week, with one in five coming from Florida.The other states with the highest number of new cases were Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, and Nevada.
