July 27, 2021
THAT'S WHAT THEY'RE FOR:
Flynn Jokes About Assassination While Brandishing Assault Rifle (Zachary Jarrell, July 27 | 2021, National Memo)
[H]e seemed to reach a new low when he joked about using a newly gifted assault rifle to carry out an assassination in the nation's capital."We were trying to come up with a rifle that we thought was appropriate for a general, so we went with an old-school Woodland camouflage...one of our top-quality guns," said Jason Parker, a gun company employee who gifted the weapon to Flynn."Maybe I'll find somebody in Washington, D.C.," Flynn replied, prompting an uproar of chuckles.
