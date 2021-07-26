July 26, 2021
THAT WAS EASY:
Startup Claims Breakthrough in Long-Duration Batteries (Russell Gold, July 22, 2021, WSJ)
A four-year-old startup says it has built an inexpensive battery that can discharge power for days using one of the most common elements on Earth: iron.Form Energy Inc.'s batteries are far too heavy for electric cars. But it says they will be capable of solving one of the most elusive problems facing renewable energy: cheaply storing large amounts of electricity to power grids when the sun isn't shining and wind isn't blowing.
Every home a node.
