July 7, 2021
THANKS, GREENS!:
Germans see better ties with US since Biden took office: poll (Deutsche-Welle, 7/07/21)
The YouGov survey of 2,000 respondents found that 66% believed relations had improved between Germany and the US, and 19% said nothing changed.Last year, a similar poll found that only 19% of Germans viewed the US as a friendly ally. The figure jumped to 42% this year.The number of Germans who consider the US ill-disposed to their country fell from 27% last year to 11%.
