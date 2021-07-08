TAXING THE EXTERNALITIES:

The Federal Court has ordered that the federal environment minister owes Australia's young people a duty of care to protect them from the potential harms caused by carbon dioxide emissions.





In a landmark decision that will impact any future project proposing to expand Australia's production of fossil fuels, Federal Court Justice Mordecai Bromberg said that when exercising powers under the EPBC Act, the environment minister had a "duty to take reasonable care" to "avoid causing personal injury or death" to Australians under 18 years of age that arose "from emissions of carbon dioxide into the Earth's atmosphere."