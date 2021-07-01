July 1, 2021
TAXING THE EXTERNALITIES:
San Jose plans to be first U.S. city requiring firearms owners to pay back taxpayers for gun violence (Nora Mishanec, June 30, 2021, SF Chronicle)
A month after a gunman killed nine workers at a rail yard in San Jose, the city is taking steps to become the first in the nation to require firearms owners to buy insurance and pay fees to relieve taxpayers of the costs of responding to gun violence.The San Jose City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to draft an ordinance that would order gun owners in the city to obtain insurance and pay an annual fee to subsidize police responses, ambulances, medical treatment and other municipal expenses related to shootings, injuries and deaths.
