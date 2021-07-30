July 30, 2021

SYSTEMIC (profanity alert):

Inside a KKK murder plot: Grab him up, take him to the river (JASON DEAREN, July 27, 2021, AP)

It was 11:30 a.m. on March 19, 2015, and the klansmen were celebrating what they thought was a successful murder in Florida.

But the FBI had gotten wind of the murder plot. A confidential informant had infiltrated the group, and his recordings provide a rare, detailed look at the inner workings of a modern klan cell and a domestic terrorism probe.

That investigation would unearth another secret: An unknown number of klansmen were working inside the Florida Department of Corrections, with significant power over inmates, Black and white.

