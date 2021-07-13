STRUCTURE:

July 13, 2021
Amid racism row, Instagram says monkey emojis to Black soccer players are okay (Times of Israel, 7/13/21)
The Instagram social media site has refused to take down much of the racist social media abuse directed at Black English soccer players in recent days, including the frequent use of monkey emojis, saying it did not violate terms of service, the Daily Mail reported MondayFacebook and Twitter said Monday they were scrambling to take down racially abusive comments directed at members of the England football team following a heartbreaking loss in Sunday's Euro 2020 final.
