July 12, 2021
SPITTING HIS BINKY RIGHT OUT OF THE PRAM:
Tucker Carlson is 'furious' at Fox News executives for not supporting his NSA spying claims, sources say (Brian Stelter and Oliver Darcy, 7/11/21, CNN Business)
Tucker Carlson is furious with Fox News executives for not vigorously defending him amid his evidence-free claims that the National Security Agency spied on him in a conspiracy to destroy his TV show, according to people familiar with the matter. [...]Fox pointedly has not covered his claims on its newscasts, even though such an intrusion would normally be a significant news story. Fox has not shown any outward signs of investigating Carlson's claims, either.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 12, 2021 2:11 PM
