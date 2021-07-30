SCARING THE SNOWFLAKES:

The story spread to local right-wing media outlets, before being picked up by international media, with credulous reports in outlets like Canadian far-right website Post Millennial, British tabloid the Daily Mail, and Newsweek. On Wednesday night, the story was covered on Tucker Carlson's show on Fox News, America's highest-rated cable news show.





"It's the bigotry of no expectations," Candace Owens, a conservative author, told Carlson. On Twitter, Jenny Beth Martin, co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots, laid the blame on critical race theory.





But back in Highland Pack, Casie Tomlin smelled a rat.





"Straight away I knew that it was fake," Tomlin told VICE News.





And she was right. Dallas Justice Now is not a real social justice organization, but appears to be a hoax campaign designed to discredit the Black Lives Matter movement. The group is linked to a right-wing PR company that works closely with the Republican Party.





But when Tomlin decided to speak out and question the veracity of the letter she received in the post, she was called a "racist Karen" and someone posted her personal details online.





But when she pointed out to her neighbors that the letter had been revealed to be a hoax, and that it was linked to a right-wing PR group, they didn't believe her.





"The whole neighborhood is very, very well aware of [the reports of the campaign being a hoax] and we still have people that were messaging me and telling me: 'No, this group is real because they have an African American on their website, so it's real.'"