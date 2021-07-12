POWELL & PRESSBURGER OBJECT:

"Lahmeyer has made attacking the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election a centerpiece of his campaign, repeatedly vowing that if he is elected to Congress, he will make it his mission to hold those who supposedly stole the election from former President Donald Trump accountable for treason," Right Wing Watch reports.





The conspiracy theory that Trump won the election is not the only delusion Lahmeyer has embraced.





"Lahmeyer has focused heavily on winning support from right-wing QAnon conspiracy theorists like Lin Wood and Michael Flynn, both of whom have endorsed his campaign. Lahmeyer has also been a regular participant at the 'Restore America' rallies organized by right-wing conspiracy theorist Clay Clark, where he has been proudly posting photos of himself hanging out with the various election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorist speakers at such events.





"Interestingly, Lahmeyer's flirtations with QAnon have not prevented him from becoming the target of smears from QAnon conspiracy theorists who have reportedly accused him of pedophilia and child sex trafficking after he posted a photo of his young daughter wearing red shoes," Right Wing Watch explained. "As QAnon conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin once explained, many QAnon believers are convinced that 'there is symbolism for red shoes in the occult and it's also tied to satanic ritualistic abuse and the trafficking of children.'"