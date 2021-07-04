July 4, 2021
POPULISM ISN'T POPULAR:
Poll: Even White Republican Men Are Going Sour On Trump (Kerry Eleveld, July 04 | 2021, Daily Kos)
Don't tell the Republican Party, but Donald Trump isn't exactly killing it with one of his most loyal demographics: white men.Trump's biggest blow, according to Civiqs tracking, has come from white male independents, where his favorables have dropped a solid 10 points since a post-Election Day high of 53 percent in mid-November. Now Trump is six points underwater with the demographic, 43 percent - 49 percent.But Trump's favorable rating over the past several months also shows him losing steam even faster with white GOP men than with white GOP women.
Donald who?
