POPULISM ISN'T POPULAR:

Don't tell the Republican Party, but Donald Trump isn't exactly killing it with one of his most loyal demographics: white men.





Trump's biggest blow, according to Civiqs tracking, has come from white male independents, where his favorables have dropped a solid 10 points since a post-Election Day high of 53 percent in mid-November. Now Trump is six points underwater with the demographic, 43 percent - 49 percent.





But Trump's favorable rating over the past several months also shows him losing steam even faster with white GOP men than with white GOP women.