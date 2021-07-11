PLEASE TURN TO #45 IN YOUR HORST WESSEL HYMNAL (profanity alert):





According to a report from the Daily Beast's Kelly Weill, one of the Capitol rioters taken into custody by the FBI has chosen to represent herself on charges of multiple counts of violent entry, disruptive conduct, and obstruction of Congress -- and is citing the Bible as part of her defense.





Prosecutors maintain that Pauline Bauer, owner of a Pennsylvania pizza parlor, took part in the Jan 6th insurrection and reportedly told Capitol police "bring Nancy Pelosi out here now... we want to hang that f*cking b*tch."





Weill reports that Bauer is using a sovereign citizen defense -- saying she doesn't recognize the laws of the U.S. government -- and that she is operating under "divine guidance."