July 9, 2021
PITY THE POOR SNOWFLAKES:
Virginia Republicans demand investigation into mean tweets by Prof. Larry Sabato (Bob Brigham, July 08, 2021, Raw Story)
Republicans in Virginia are demanding that University of Virginia President James E. Ryan open an investigation into tweets by Center for Politics founder Dr. Larry Sabato."A reasonable taxpaying citizen can readily conclude that Dr. Sabato is demonstrating the rankest form of bitter partisanship," Virginia GOP Chair Rich Anderson wrote in a letter printed on Republican Party of Virginia letterhead.
All comedy is conservative, which is why the Right can't endure it.
