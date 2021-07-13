July 13, 2021
PITY THE BLACK REPUBLICAN:
Fox News guest: American slavery 'was not a racist thing' even though only Blacks were enslaved (Sky Palma, July 13, 2021, Raw Story)
"Don't get me wrong -- there was slavery going on, but slavery itself initially was not a racist thing," he said. "It never was about race initially, so to sit there and take it like America was founded on racism is a complete lie. Yeah, there was slavery going on, but slavery was going on in all the world. It never was a race thing, so why are we making it a race thing now?"
