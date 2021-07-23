OPPOSING CRT:

A White city leader captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting said he won't apologize, and might run for mayor. Others are calling for his resignation.





Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the word Monday night reflected something the city's Black mayor, Wayman Newton, had said during an earlier private meeting.





During a public session, Bryant used the slur to refer to a Black female council member, Veronica Freeman. Before the outburst, neighbors asked Bryant about controversial social media posts allegedly made by his wife about race, CBS affiliate WIAT-TV reports.