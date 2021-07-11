OPEN SOURCE IT ALL:

July 11, 2021
US alarmed as Saudi lawsuits threaten to expose secrets (The New Arab, 11 July, 2021)
The legal drama sheds light on Shakespearean rivalries in the top echelons of the Saudi royal family, but Washington fears that a bitter courtroom showdown risks exposing sensitive information related to its covert operations.A rare US Justice Department filing in a Massachusetts court in April noted Aljabri's intention to "describe information concerning alleged national security activities"."The (US) government is considering whether and how to participate in this action, including if necessary and applicable, through an assertion of appropriate governmental privileges," the filing said, without elaborating.In a second filing a month later, the Justice Department asked the court for more time as national security matters require "'delicate' and 'complex' judgements by senior officials".The filing said the government was prepared to "provide further information" to the court in secret.Legal experts have said Washington could invoke the "state secrets privilege", which would allow it to resist a court-ordered disclosure of information deemed harmful to US national security.
When we violate our own ideals and conspire against democracy we ought to do so publicly, precisely because we are ashamed of ourselves.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2021 12:00 AM