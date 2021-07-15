NO ONE EVER DOUBTED CHRIS STEELE:

(Travis Gettys, July 15, 2021, Raw Story)

Leaked documents confirm that Russian president Vladimir Putin holds compromising blackmail leverage over Donald Trump, and that's why he personally directed Kremlin spy agencies to secretly work to get him elected president.





The Guardian obtained documents that experts believe came from a Jan. 22, 2016, meeting of Russia's national security council that refers to "certain events" that took place during Trump's "non-official visits to Russian Federation territory" in the years before entering politics.