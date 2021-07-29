MUST HAVE BEEN ANTIFA...:

[I]n a strange moment, Brooks confessed something he hasn't previously said about that day. In a conversation where he was trashing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Brooks complained that her office wasn't "doing a better job with respect to the Capitol Police and their level of preparation."





"Then, to prove his point about preparation," wrote Newell, "he revealed a new detail to me: that because of a tip he'd received about potential violence, he'd been wearing body armor at the very same Ellipse speech in which he encouraged rally attendees to 'start taking down names and kicking ass.'"





"I was warned on Monday that there might be risks associated with the next few days," Brooks said. "And as a consequence of those warnings, I did not go to my condo. Instead, I slept on the floor of my office. And when I gave my speech at the Ellipse, I was wearing body armor.





"That's why I was wearing that nice little windbreaker. To cover up the body armor," said Brooks. Newell said he was grinning as he said it. Newell noted that Brooks didn't say who warned him or what specifically he was warned would be a "risk."





It was a detail that MSNBC host Ali Velshi keyed in on, wondering, who gave Brooks that "tip."