LISTEN TO VLAD, HEAR TRUMPISTS:



Tucker Carlson was talking to U.S.-based Kremlin intermediaries about setting up an interview with Vladimir Putin shortly before the Fox News host accused the National Security Agency of spying on him, sources familiar with the conversations tell Axios.





It would be extremely disappointing if the feds only caught him because he was speaking with our enemies, not because he is one.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 8, 2021 8:30 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd