JUST DON'T LET HIM FIND OUT THERE ARE AFRO-CUBANS:

Cuban Americans shut down part of Palmetto Expressway





Gov. DeSantis should have just laid it on the line when a reporter asked about the scores of Cuban-American demonstrators and their supporters who shut down a portion of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.





Instead, he deflected, talking about protesters in Cuba.





Implicit in the question, however, was whether the governor's vaunted anti-riot law -- created in the wake of George Floyd demonstrations -- would apply in the case of the demonstrators blocking streets and an expressway in Miami-Dade.





Their cause is righteous, of course -- bringing down Cuba's oppressive and regressive regime.





Florida's misbegotten anti-riot law leaves even peaceful demonstrators subject to being arrested if a protest is arbitrarily deemed a "riot." The law explicitly makes blocking a highway a felony offense. Worse, it gives civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters who are blocking a road -- basically, encouraging haters to do just that.





Here's what the governor said when he signed the blatantly un-American bill into law: "Just think about it, you're driving home from work and, all of a sudden, you have people out there shutting down a highway, and we worked hard to make sure that didn't happen in Florida."