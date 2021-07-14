July 14, 2021
JUST DON'T LET HIM FIND OUT THERE ARE AFRO-CUBANS:
DeSantis' anti-riot law didn't apply as Cuba protesters shut down a Miami-Dade road. Hmmm . . . (THE MIAMI HERALD EDITORIAL BOARD, JULY 13, 2021)
Cuban Americans shut down part of Palmetto ExpresswayGov. DeSantis should have just laid it on the line when a reporter asked about the scores of Cuban-American demonstrators and their supporters who shut down a portion of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade County.Instead, he deflected, talking about protesters in Cuba.Implicit in the question, however, was whether the governor's vaunted anti-riot law -- created in the wake of George Floyd demonstrations -- would apply in the case of the demonstrators blocking streets and an expressway in Miami-Dade.Their cause is righteous, of course -- bringing down Cuba's oppressive and regressive regime.Florida's misbegotten anti-riot law leaves even peaceful demonstrators subject to being arrested if a protest is arbitrarily deemed a "riot." The law explicitly makes blocking a highway a felony offense. Worse, it gives civil legal immunity to people who drive through protesters who are blocking a road -- basically, encouraging haters to do just that.Here's what the governor said when he signed the blatantly un-American bill into law: "Just think about it, you're driving home from work and, all of a sudden, you have people out there shutting down a highway, and we worked hard to make sure that didn't happen in Florida."
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 14, 2021 5:38 AM