July 21, 2021
JULIUS DIDN'T GET TO SERVE ON ETHEL'S JURY:
McCarthy threatens to pull all his nominees from Jan. 6 committee after Pelosi rejects Republicans Jim Jordan, Jim Banks (Benjamin Siegel, July 21, 2021, ABC News)
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy's recommendations for the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol, McCarthy said he would pull all his Republican nominees unless she reverses course.Pelosi rejected two of McCarthy's recommendations -- Reps. Jim Banks of Indiana and Jim Jordan of Ohio, a staunch defender of former President Donald Trump.Banks and Jordan both voted to overturn the election results on Jan. 6 and Pelosi said their appointments could impact "the integrity of the investigation."
