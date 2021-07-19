IT'S NOT AS IF THEY'RE ECONOMICALLY VIABLE:

The Canadian federal and provincial governments have handed over C$23 billion (US$18.5 billion) in subsidies to three major oil and gas pipeline projects in just the past three years, according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), defying global calls to phase out government support for fossil fuels.





But even that total is likely an undercount given the lack of transparency from the Canadian government over its support of the industry. "Canadian support to pipelines is higher than $23 billion dollars, but we don't know by how much. The access to information request that we filed resulted in thousands of pages either redacted or withheld," Vanessa Corkal, policy advisor at the IISD, and lead author of the report, said in a statement.



