July 19, 2021
IT'S NOT AS IF THEY'RE ECONOMICALLY VIABLE:
Canada Funneled $23 Billion in Subsidies to Three Pipelines Since 2018 (Nick Cunninghamon, Jul 7, 2021, DeSmog)
The Canadian federal and provincial governments have handed over C$23 billion (US$18.5 billion) in subsidies to three major oil and gas pipeline projects in just the past three years, according to a new report by the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD), defying global calls to phase out government support for fossil fuels.But even that total is likely an undercount given the lack of transparency from the Canadian government over its support of the industry. "Canadian support to pipelines is higher than $23 billion dollars, but we don't know by how much. The access to information request that we filed resulted in thousands of pages either redacted or withheld," Vanessa Corkal, policy advisor at the IISD, and lead author of the report, said in a statement."Canadians deserve to know that their money is going towards a prosperous future and not putting that future at risk," she said.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 19, 2021 12:00 AM
