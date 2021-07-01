INSIST ON A TRADE DEAL:

Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said such assurances were needed to build confidence in US and European adherence to the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and enable the economic benefits that the deal is supposed to bring to his country.





Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reapplied sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Iran responded by dropping some of its own commitments to the deal, which was also signed by Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.