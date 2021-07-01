July 1, 2021
INSIST ON A TRADE DEAL:
Iran conditions return to nuclear deal on US commitment to never withdraw again (TOI STAFF and AP, 7/01/21, Times of Israel)
Ambassador Majid Takht Ravanchi said such assurances were needed to build confidence in US and European adherence to the deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and enable the economic benefits that the deal is supposed to bring to his country.Former US president Donald Trump withdrew from the accord in 2018 and reapplied sanctions that have crippled Iran's economy. Iran responded by dropping some of its own commitments to the deal, which was also signed by Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.
America having broken the deal, Iran ought not just accept the status quo ante.
July 1, 2021 7:11 AM