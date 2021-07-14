July 14, 2021
IF IT TASTES LIKE MEAT IT IS MEAT:
Long-awaited plant-based chicken promises to be 'almost identical' to the real thing (Lila MacLellan, 7/11/21, Quartz)
Beyond Meat might have another plant-based winner on its hands, one that could plausibly top its popular Beyond Burger.Customers who crave chicken but have given up meat to benefit their health, animals, or the environment now have a substitute poultry option from the company: breaded "chicken" tenders made from fava beans and pea protein.
July 14, 2021