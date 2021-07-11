hISTORY eNDS EVERYWHERE:

In an unprecedented display of anger and frustration, thousands of people took to the streets Sunday in several cities and towns in Cuba, including Havana, to call for the end of the decades-old dictatorship and demand food and vaccines as shortages of basic necessities have reached crisis proportions and COVID-19 cases have soared.





From the Malecón, Havana's famous seawall near the old city, to small towns in Artemisa province and Palma Soriano, the second-largest city in Santiago de Cuba province, videos live-streamed on Facebook showed thousands of people walking and riding bikes and motorcycles along streets while chanting "Freedom!" "Down with Communism!" and "Patria y Vida" -- Homeland and Life -- which has become a battle cry among activists after a viral music video turned the revolutionary slogan "Homeland or Death" on its head.





"We are not afraid!" chanted Samantha Regalado while she recorded hundreds of people walking along a narrow street in Palma Soriano.