HELTER SKELTER:

Flashing an "ANTI-WHITE MANIA" graphic on screen, Fox host Tucker Carlson declared on June 24 that something must be done "to save this country" from the scourge of critical race theory "before we become Rwanda."





Carlson's barely veiled reference to a genocide that killed more than half a million people invoked images of violent racial conflict in the United States. The segment also came on the heels of Carlson's full-throated embrace of the "great replacement" conspiracy theory on April 8 -- echoing a belief long held by white nationalists -- that a wave of "Third World" invaders is coming to replace you and reshape your country, and you, the audience, should do something about it. The segment drew widespread condemnation, including a statement from the Anti-Defamation League CEO calling for Carlson's removal from Fox.



