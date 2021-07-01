GRAND ARMY OF THE REPUBLIC:

Right around the time Donald Trump was flexing his conspiratorial muscles on Saturday night, recycling old ruses and inventing new boogeymen in his first public speech since inciting a siege of the U.S. Capitol in January, a dairy farmer in Michigan's Upper Peninsula sat down to supper. It had been a trying day.





The farmer, Ed McBroom, battled sidewinding rain while working his 320 acres, loading feed and breeding livestock and at one point delivering a distressed calf backwards from its mother's womb, before hanging the newborn animal by its hind legs for respiratory drainage. Now, having slipped off his manure-caked rubber boots, McBroom groaned as he leaned into his home-grown meal of unpasteurized milk and spaghetti with hamburger sauce. He would dine peacefully at his banquet-length antique table, surrounded by his family of 15, unaware that in nearby Ohio, the former president was accusing him--thankfully, this time not by name--of covering up the greatest crime in American history.





A few days earlier, McBroom, a Republican state senator who chairs the Oversight Committee, had released a report detailing his eight-month-long investigation into the legitimacy of the 2020 election. The stakes could hardly have been higher. Against a backdrop of confusion and suspicion and frightening civic friction--with Trump claiming he'd been cheated out of victory, and anecdotes about fraud coursing through every corner of the state--McBroom had led an exhaustive probe of Michigan's electoral integrity. His committee interviewed scores of witnesses, subpoenaed and reviewed thousands of pages of documents, dissected the procedural mechanics of Michigan's highly decentralized elections system, and scrutinized the most trafficked claims about corruption at the state's ballot box in November. McBroom's conclusion hit Lansing like a meteor: It was all a bunch of nonsense.





"Our clear finding is that citizens should be confident the results represent the true results of the ballots cast by the people of Michigan," McBroom wrote in the report. "There is no evidence presented at this time to prove either significant acts of fraud or that an organized, wide-scale effort to commit fraudulent activity was perpetrated in order to subvert the will of Michigan voters."





For good measure, McBroom added: "The Committee strongly recommends citizens use a critical eye and ear toward those who have pushed demonstrably false theories for their own personal gain."





This reflected a pattern throughout the report--a clear and clinical statement of facts, accompanied by more animated language that expressed disgust with the grifters selling deception to the masses and disappointment with the voters who were buying it. Sitting at his dinner table, I told the senator that his writing occasionally took a tone of anger. He smirked. "I don't know that I ever wrote angry," McBroom replied. "But I tried to leave no room for doubt."