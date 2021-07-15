GLOBALIZATION IS ANGLOFICATION:

It's a sound deeply rooted in American culture, but bluegrass found a new fanbase during the Seventies, more than 7,000 miles away in Japan. Alli Patton speaks to the bands about how the banjo-fuelled genre transcended enemy lines and is still a thriving scene today (Ali Patton, 7/13/21, Independent

Bluegrass is a sound as embedded in North America's landscape as the mountains themselves. It's a musical by-product of its birthplace, and its origins can be traced along the spine of the Appalachian Mountain range. But it travels, too, echoing off peaks, reverberating down in the valleys and transmitting across oceans. The fiddle sings a bright duet with the banjo's delicate twang - even the lightest touch creates a "snap". Steady guitar strums are paired against the mandolin's steel chirps, while a harmonica's metallic wail mingles with the heavy, hollow thumps of the upright bass.





The genre has its origins in classic tunes from the British Isles, old-time mountain music and traditional African-American blues, jazz and gospel. Kentucky-born Bill Monroe developed the earliest form of the genre during the Forties - it takes its name from his band, the Blue Grass Boys. It's a melting pot of styles and different instruments, but one of its most defining traits is the banjo, barrelling along the track like a runaway train. The arrangements rejoice in their own freedom to go anywhere. Yet it is also stylistically complex; improvisations, typical in rapid-tempo tunes known as "breakdowns", are a characteristic inherited from jazz.





The music has captivated fans from all over, but it may come as a surprise to learn that the world's second-largest bluegrass scene is almost 7,000 miles away from the American South, in Japan. It arrived there in the years following the Second World War, introduced via the Far East Network (or FEN), a military radio and TV service created to provide a source of news, information and entertainment for Japan-based US soldiers and their families. It was on this network that country and bluegrass were aired for an hour each day to troops and anyone else who could pick up the radio signal. By 1957, Japan had its first bluegrass duo, The East Mountain Boys, formed by brothers Yasushi and Hisashi Ozaki.



