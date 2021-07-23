July 23, 2021
EVERY DAY IS A TOUGH DAY FOR LUDDISM:
The world's first 3D-printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam (Andrea Núñez-Torrón Stock and Qayyah Moynihan, 7/22/21 , Business Insider)
The world's first 3D printed steel bridge has opened in Amsterdam in the Netherlands.While the construction is a fantastic structural achievement in itself, it will also function as a living laboratory so researchers can study how other more complex architectural work can be achieved in the future.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 23, 2021 12:00 AM