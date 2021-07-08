July 8, 2021
DONALD'S THIRD RATE ROMANCE:
Hacking is all Putin has left because he has no real global power: Former FBI official (Sarah K. Burris, July 07, 2021, Raw Story)
"Well, first, let's remember, Putin simply wants to sow discord and chaos and undermine our democracy," Figliuzzi said. "We've seen that in election cycles, now we're seeing it in attacks on our food supply with JBS, attacks on our fuel supply with colonial. And you'll continue to see these kinds of things. It's almost all he's got left, Ali. His economy is suffering. Sanctions have taken a bite out of him. He's kind of a second-tier country without his army. He's got almost nothing. He's got this to play with and wreak havoc with."
