DO ARABS EVEN EXIST IF YOU'RE A rEALIST?:





The biggest effects of the Iraq War, and the most enduring limitations, may have come in how the conflict affected the U.S. military, and changed the attitudes of Americans toward the use of force.





Let's go out on a limb and say the biggest effects were on the peoples of Iraq who no longer live under a genocidal dictatorship--and the accompanying mass murderous sanctions regime we imposed--and get to determine their governance themselves.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 15, 2021 12:05 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd