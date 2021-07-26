These efforts are all part of a shift that has been underway in America's largest cities for a number of years now. But despite the effect these changes have had in reducing violent encounters with the police, these efforts have still experienced significant backlash, particularly from some in law enforcement who have blamed rising murder rates on police "pulling back" and being "defunded." This criticism has intensified as murder rates have risen, even though most cities' police budgets weren't cut by much in 2021 and murders still ticked up in cities that increased their police budgets.





I'm a data scientist and founder of the Police Scorecard, a research group that analyzes policing data to better understand how to end police violence. We are still waiting for the federal government to publish arrests data for 2020 and 2021, but what we do know from previous years is that low-level arrests are in decline, and that appears to have helped reduce the number of shootings by police -- not made violent crime worse.



