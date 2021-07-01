DADDY, WHAT WAS OIL?:

The CEO of banking giant Credit Suisse told CNBC that the coronavirus pandemic had "substantially accelerated the trend towards ESG and sustainability" and sought to highlight the investment opportunity within the overall space.





"The demand that we see -- both from our private clients, but also institutional clients -- for ESG compatible products is ever increasing," Thomas Gottstein, who was speaking to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore, said. "It's clearly seen as, also, an opportunity to improve returns."





"There is no contradiction of sustainable investments and sustainable returns, quite the opposite actually," Gottstein added. "In many cases, sustainable investments are actually higher returning than non-sustainable investments."