CAN'T SPELL TRUMPISM WITHOUT Q:

This past weekend, two promoters of QAnon conspiracy theories were given press credentials to Donald Trump's MAGA rally in Sarasota, Fla.





The men took selfies with their badges, taunted journalists covering the event as "fake news," showed off their wristbands printed with the movement's slogan -- "#WWG1WGA" -- and generally reveled in the access they'd scored.





Not everyone was happy to see them there.





Trump's press team said the two men, Jeffrey Pedersen and his podcast co-host Shannon Shadygroove:, were not welcome, and had registered for the rally with "Red State Talk Radio," a network that has sent people who, a Trump aide said, "appear to be legitimate" to events before.





Pederson and Grooove were later identified as QAnon followers by Alex Kaplan of progressive watchdog group Media Matters, after which Trump's team said they are considering a new policy to verify reporters ahead of events to prevent people like the two men from gaining access.