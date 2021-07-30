BROTHER LOVE:

Masks help stop the spread of the coronavirus. They're a literal layer between you and any virus in the air and can help prevent infection.





The reason public health officials are calling for more mask-wearing is that there is clear and mounting evidence that--though rare--breakthrough COVID-19 infections can occur in people who are fully vaccinated. This is particularly true with emerging variants of concern. The good news is that COVID-19 infection, if it does happen, is much less likely to lead to serious illness or death in vaccinated people.





Some conditions make a breakthrough infection more likely in a vaccinated person: more virus circulating in the community, lower vaccination rates, and more highly transmissible variants.





If vaccinated people can get infected with the coronavirus, they can also spread it. Hence the CDC recommendation that vaccinated people remain masked in indoor public spaces to help stop viral transmission.





The CDC mask recommendation targets areas in the US with more than 50 new infections per 100,000 residents or that had more than 8% of tests come back positive during the previous week. By the CDC's own definitions "substantial" community transmission is 50 to 99 cases of infection per 100,000 people per week, and "high" is 100 or more.



