BLACK LIVES MATTER:

Cuba's Communist regime has endured for over six decades and outlasted more than 10 American presidents, several of whom predicted and pushed for its downfall. But in recent days, a government that survived pressure from one of the most powerful nations in the world is facing its toughest fight--from its own people. From social media to the streets, Cuban Americans have added their voices to the call for a new government in Cuba, and many of them are challenging the historic American narrative about the country. One of these people is Amalia Dache. She's Afro-Cuban and a professor of higher education at the University of Pennsylvania. She researches the role of race in higher education and student activism. She's also the author of the book Rise Up! Activism as Education. On Friday's episode of A Word, we spoke about the uprising and the myths and realities of racial equity in Cuba. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.





Jason Johnson: When you talk to Cubans on the island and then look at the conversation happening in U.S. politics and media, what's the most critical disconnect or misunderstanding about the uprising?





Amalia Dache: So the Cubans--Cuban natives, Cubans who are dissidents of the revolution, which many of my family are, and Cuban Americans here--agree that Cuba has to change. Cuba has to be more democratic. Between both the island and the United States, that's the agreement with Cuban Americans and Cubans on the island. I mean, just engaging on Twitter, you will see people on the left and people on the far right both saying similar things, like "OK, is it possible that the CIA has been involved in the resistance in Cuba?" Have y'all not been following "Patria y Vida"? Have y'all been following Afro-Cuban artists? Have y'all not been following what they've been doing? No, they haven't. [..]





A lot of the protests there, protests in general, are generally led by young people. You've also studied uprisings in the United States and the protests that we've had over the years. What are some similar threads between the youth uprising in Cuba and what we've seen in the United States, not just last year, but over the last several years?



