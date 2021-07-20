The drowning risk for incoming Cuban refugees could be entirely eliminated by inviting the Cubans seeking freedom and democracy to make their way by land to Guantanamo. At the navy base, their applications could be processed, they could be vaccinated against Covid-19, and they could eventually be transported safely to America by airplane or in seaworthy vessels.





The images of this exodus would help advance what Mr. Biden professes to be a core foreign policy objective. In his July 15 "Washington Declaration" with Chancellor Merkel, Mr. Biden said, "We must act now to demonstrate that democracy delivers for our people at home and that democratic leadership delivers for the world."





There's no better demonstration to the world that freedom and democracy beat the so-called socialist paradise of Cuba than hundreds of thousands of people voluntarily picking up and leaving.



