ANTIFA V. "VERY FINE PEOPLE":

In a video posted to Twitter, a group of white supremacists who marched in front of the Philadelphia City Hall can be seen running from onlookers yelling at them to leave.





According NBCPhiladelphia, the marchers --- clad in tan pants, black shirts and khaki hats -- were waving flags tied to the rightwing Patriot Front organization at about 11 PM Saturday where they met resistance from onlookers on the streets.