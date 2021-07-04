July 4, 2021

ANTIFA V. "VERY FINE PEOPLE":

Onlookers chase white supremacists marching in front of Philadelphia City Hall (Tom Boggioni, July 04, 2021, Raw Story)

In a video posted to Twitter, a group of white supremacists who marched in front of the Philadelphia City Hall can be seen running from onlookers yelling at them to leave.

According NBCPhiladelphia, the marchers --- clad in tan pants, black shirts and khaki hats -- were waving flags tied to the rightwing Patriot Front organization at about 11 PM Saturday where they met resistance from onlookers on the streets.

