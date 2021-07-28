July 28, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Solar plus storage in Nevada to "fill the gap" left by retiring coal (Joshua S Hill, 28 July 2021, Renew Economy)
The Iron Point project will be paired with 4-hour 200MW of battery storage, and Hot Pot will be paired with 4-hour 280MW of battery storage."Our vision has always been to develop projects with clean, renewable sources of power to fill the gap left by retiring coal generation," said Alejandro de Hoz, president and CEO of Avangrid Renewables."What makes this project unique is its location in northern Nevada where there hasn't been significant solar development activity. These projects will contribute substantially to transitioning the Silver State to a low-carbon energy future."
