...AND CHEAPER...:

Gradient, a San Francisco-based startup, is designing an alternative that can help tackle the challenges of traditional air conditioners--and that doubles as an efficient heater when it's cold. When it's used both for heating and cooling, the device can shrink the carbon footprint of heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning (HVAC) by 75%. As the grid shifts to renewable energy, that footprint could essentially be eliminated completely, so turning on the AC doesn't have the ironic effect of making future heat waves more likely through global warming.





"We realized that air conditioning is an important public health need," says Vince Romanin, CEO of Gradient, which spun out of the research and innovation lab Otherlab, a company that studies the energy system in detail and designs new solutions. "And we realized that we're in kind of a vicious cycle where today's systems are really high carbon emissions and growing in use. It doesn't have to be this way--technology exists to make heating and cooling systems that don't have high carbon emissions. The company's here to break this cycle, and make products that allow you to be cool and comfortable without heating the planet," says Romanin.

Some more efficient air conditioners already exist, but they tend to require professional installation and that drives up the cost. "People typically buy the lowest efficiency product on the market," he says. "And that's because upfront costs are just a lot for people to handle." Gradient designed its device to work like a more expensive heat pump (technically, all air conditioners are heat pumps, but the industry uses the term to refer to devices that can both heat and cool), but because it's easy to install, the buyer can do it themselves. The company hasn't released the price of the units yet, but says that it's aiming first to make the most efficient technology accessible to more people. Eventually, it wants to be able to compete with the lowest-cost air conditioners.



