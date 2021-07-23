July 23, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
World's largest floating solar farm - more than 2GW - to supply Singapore (Michael Mazengarb, 23 July 2021, Renew Economy)
Singapore-based clean energy developer Sunseap says it will build a giant 2,200MW floating solar farm on a reservoir on Indonesia's Batam Island, after securing a memorandum of understanding with Indonesian government authority Badan Pengusahaan Batam.The project will cover an area of 1,600 hectares and is expected to become the largest floating solar farm in the world.It will also be paired with more than 4,000MWh of energy storage, making it one of the world's largest combined solar and storage projects - floating or otherwise.
