...AND CHEAPER...:

July 9, 2021
Wind turbine blades to get second life as long duration energy storage (Sophie Vorrath, 9 July 2021, Renew Economy)
A joint venture between Italian renewables giant Enel Green Power and Swiss tech group Energy Vault is seeking to use recycled wind turbine blades as a key ingredient for an innovative, long-duration energy storage system.In a statement this week, Enel Green Power says the two companies aim to integrate gravity energy storage technology with the recycling of end-of life wind farm materials, "applying a circular economy across the entire wind power value chain."
