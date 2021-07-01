July 1, 2021
...AND CHEAPER...:
Powerlink looks to battery storage to help solve grid stability problems (Giles Parkinson, 1 July 2021, Renew Economy)
Queensland based transmission company Powerlink says it will deploy battery storage to help solve grid stability problems such as system strength as part of a new multi-faceted approach to handling the surge in wind and solar generation.Battery storage has suddenly emerged as a solution to grid issues that many engineers thought could only be solved by synchronous generation or spinning machines, and the newly affirmed capabilities of battery inverters is good news for the inevitable switch to a grid dominated by wind and solar.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 1, 2021 7:27 AM