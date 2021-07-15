ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE (profanity alert):

Milley, the book describes, was reportedly "on guard" for whatever uprising might take place ahead of Biden's inauguration, fearing that Trump's grandiose and baseless theory of election fraud might fuel "a Reichstag moment."





"They may try, but they're not going to f------ succeed," Milley told his deputies. "You can't do this without the military. You can't do this without the CIA and the FBI. We're the guys with the guns."





At one point, the general called Trump's Big Lie "the gospel of the Fuhrer."





Ahead of November's "Million MAGA March" - where thousands of Trump supporters gathered in D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 election - Milley apparently told his aides that the demonstration "could be the modern American equivalent of 'brownshirts in the streets.'"





Milley was specifically worried that the former was intentionally inciting violence as a pretense for invoking the Insurrection Act, which could have unilaterally allowed Trump to deploy the military to forcibly stop the election certification process on January 6.





Trump, the general said in private, "the classic authoritarian leader with nothing to lose."